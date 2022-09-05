For Your Health 5K and Wellness event raises over $30,000 to support local healthcare

OSWEGO - The Seventh Annual Oswego Health Foundation’s For Your Health 5K and Wellness Event, presented by Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, was held Aug. 13, with 148 individuals participating, including 26 children for the Kids Fun Run. Through donations and the support of local businesses, the annual event raised over $30,000 to support patient care in Oswego County.
Auyer Race Timing & Event Management tracked results for the 5K and the overall winner, taking first place at 18:40 was 15-year-old, Everett Bryant from Mexico. Second place was 20-year-old Molly Fitzgibbons from Oswego at 18:56. Third place overall was 47-year-old Mike Chrisman from Fulton, crossing the finish line at 19:07.
