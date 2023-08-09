Forever Motown concert will benefit 1 World Foundation

ALEXANDRIA BAY — The 1 World Foundation will host Forever Motown at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Bonnie Castle Resort.
The show celebrates the best from Berry Gordy’s Detroit hit-making factory. A cast and musicians represents Motown royalty – performing the beloved songs from the greatest groups, artists and songwriters of all time: The Four Tops, The Temptations, The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, Mary Wells, Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell, Stevie Wonder and more.
Gold Tickets priced at $50, include reserved seating for the show along with an Uncle Sam’s Boat Cruise. General admission tickets are $30.
Tickets may be purchased by calling DPAO at 315-782-0044. General Admission Tickets will also be available at the Watertown, Alex Bay and Clayton Kinney Drugs Store locations. There is a limited number of seats available for the Uncle Sam’s Boat Cruise, so it’s recommended to get those tickets early.
To purchase tickets, call DPAO at 315-782-0044.
The 1 World Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bettering the lives of people with developmental disabilities and has a strong relationship with Turks and Caicos and has established a strong working relationship with Rotary Clubs in Southern Ontario, Northern New York , and Turks and Caicos Islands. The foundation was created in 1993 by a small group of CEOs from Northern New York and southern Ontario.
