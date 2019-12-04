FORT DRUM — On Giving Tuesday, Fort Drum and its surrounding communities came together in support of the inaugural Giving Tuesday Military Edition, which aimed to inspire one million acts of kindness worldwide.
With the mindset that one act of kindness can change the world, three military spouses, Jessica Manfre, Maria Reed and Samantha Gomolka, decided to go global and establish Giving Tuesday Military Edition this year, following the success of Giving Tuesday, which was established in 2012 with the goal of making generosity go viral.
“GivingTuesday Military is the perfect example of people working together to make a difference in the lives of others and transform their communities,” said Asha Curran, chief executive officer of GivingTuesday, in a statement. “It’s inspiring to see military service members, veterans, and their families who already have committed so much to something bigger than themselves, lead the way to encourage one million acts of kindness.”
Local chapter ambassador, Brittany Raines of Fort Drum, facilitated the kindness efforts around Fort Drum and surrounding local communities to encourage and assist those looking to join the movement with ideas of how to give back and get involved.
An active duty Army spouse and the Armed Forces Insurance 2017 Fort Drum Spouse of the Year, Mrs. Raines is an active volunteer in the local military community.
On Tuesday, the Fort Drum chapter saw 14 organizations — including USO Fort Drum, AmeriCU Credit Union, Cub Scout Pack 26, and the North Country Spouses’ Club — and many families and individuals participating in the kindness effort.
The USO provided “Snack Attacks” to soldiers out on the range to show their appreciation for service members, while the North Country Spouses’ Club supported the movement by donating more than 200 coats, snow pants, gloves, hats and scarves to the Watertown Urban Mission.
“We as a spouse group wanted to see some unity within not only our military communities but also the surrounding communities,” Mrs. Raines said. “We kind of take over when we move in, so it’s all about giving back and encouraging kindnesses.”
The challenge to military service members, families and veterans worldwide was to complete one million acts of kindness and share a photo, video or post of their acts through social media channels with -GivingTuesdayMilitary.
For local efforts, the extra tag of Fort Drum was added so the acts could be tallied. Lots of other projects occurred throughout the day, such as local Girl Scouts providing ornaments and Christmas cards to nursing homes, resulting in a grand total of 2,975 acts of kindness being recorded Tuesday via social media tags.
“These acts of kindness can be small, but give members of the military community an opportunity to connect with each other and the communities we live in,” Mrs. Raines said. “The opportunities are limitless and could be as simple as buying a cup of coffee for a stranger, leaving a kind note on a car windshield or simply sharing a hug with someone who needs it.”
