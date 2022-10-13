WATERTOWN — A $4,000 grant from the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation will help purchase tools to repair tombstones at the Constableville Rural Cemetery.
The grant will enable cemetery trustees to buy a tombstone jack to restore stones that need work. The first person was interred at the cemetery in 1801, and there are now about 400 gravestones and 1,500 internments across 2.5 acres of land.
Mr. and Mrs. Sawyer participated in many community events and activities through the years and served on local boards and committees.
Mr. Sawyer worked at Laying Furniture Company and frequently played with three separate drum and bugle corps in Boonville and Rome.
Mrs. Sawyer worked at Rome Savings Bank for more than 45 years and assisted several community organizations, including the Daughters of the American Revolution, Dodge Pratt Northam Art and Community Center, the Erwin Library and the Boonville Cemetery.
