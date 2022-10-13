Foundation grant aids cemetery work in Constableville

Constableville Rural Cemetery trustee Peter Hayes. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — A $4,000 grant from the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation will help purchase tools to repair tombstones at the Constableville Rural Cemetery.

The grant will enable cemetery trustees to buy a tombstone jack to restore stones that need work. The first person was interred at the cemetery in 1801, and there are now about 400 gravestones and 1,500 internments across 2.5 acres of land.

