Fourth and Gold to hold Build-A-Bear Workshop Fun Day

Fourth and Gold — a business owned and operated by 2006 Pulaski graduate Erin Tracy, a three-sport athlete for the Blue Devils and former Oswego State softball player — will host a Build-A-Bear Workshop Fun Day at the Syracuse Destiny Mall from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Aug. 18.
Tracy, who works as a pediatric oncology nurse at Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., launched Fourth and Gold in March 2018 with the goal of raising awareness and funds to improve pediatric cancer research.
The upcoming fun day at Destiny Mall is intended for any current or previous oncology patient in the area that would like to attend and can be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Each child will receive one stuffed bear, one clothing item, one footwear item, one sound and one drawstring backpack.
There will be a lunch held after the workshop. Signup information is available at fourthandgoldllc.com and the various Fourth and Gold social media pages.
(0) comments
