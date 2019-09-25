WATERTOWN — The fourth annual Paws4Potter “Making a Mark on K9 Cancer” dog walk is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Rotary Pavilion of Thompson Park.
Created a few years ago by small animal veterinarian Kyle A. Stevenson of The Animal Doctors in Watertown, the event will feature a dog costume contest at 10:30 a.m. and two walking routes to choose from: a 3/4 mile walk and a two-mile walk.
There will also be a parade of canine cancer survivors, local vendors, raffles, treats for both dogs and humans, and more. For a small donation, participants can have their dog’s photo taken by a professional photographer.
Dr. Stevenson created the event, and the foundation Paws4Potter, in honor of her dog Potter, who died of an aggressive form of heart-based cancer in June of 2015, a few weeks after being diagnosed.
Paws4Potter’s mission is to help raise awareness for pet cancer and help raise money for the National Canine Cancer Foundation. The NCCF’s mission is to help eliminate cancer as a major health concern in dogs through education, outreach and research.
Guests do not need to own a dog to participate in the event. The event’s Facebook page says they simply must love dogs.
All participants will get a goodie bag for their dog(s), and water and clean up bags will also be provided to each registered participant.
The event schedule is as follows:
9:15 a.m. — Registration
10 a.m. — Welcome and acknowledgements
10:10 a.m. — Participant Kick-Off Walk
10:25 a.m. — What is Paws4Potter? What is the NCCF?
10:30 a.m. — Dog Costume Contest
10:45 a.m. — Main Event Walks
11:30 a.m. — Dog Contest -1 (TBA)
11:45 a.m. — Intro to the NYS Police K9 Unit/Demo
12;15 p.m. — Dog Contest -2 (TBA)
12:30 p.m. — Parade of K9 cancer Survivors
12:45 p.m. — Event Dedication
1:30 p.m. — Announcement of raffle winners
1:45 p.m. — Thank you/closing statements
The event will be held rain or shine. Registration is $10 per adult and dog, with children under 18 admitted for free.
Make sure you have proof with you of DHPP and Rabies vaccines for your dogs. These vaccines are required for participation in the event,
