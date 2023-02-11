WATERTOWN — In the heart of the recently renovated kitchen at Emmanuel Congregational Church, souls are on fire, reflecting a passion ignited by a mission to feed the hungry.

The person with the main ingredients to make the Emmanuel vision a reality is a volunteer who makes the near-daily 40-minute drive to the church from her New Bremen home in Lewis County to put her years of culinary skills to use. Holly B. Yousey and her husband, Terry D. Yousey, joined the church about seven years ago after welcoming its message.

“I feel that feeding these people that live on the street is just a very basic thing that Jesus would ask us to do,” said Holly B. Yousey, volunteer chef at Emmanuel Congregational Church. Chris Brock/Watertown Daily Times
Courtesy of Emmanuel Congregational Church
Glenn A. Gerrish, Watertown, enjoys his Thursday evening meal at Emmanuel Congregational Church. “I just have no money to buy food right now,” he said. Chris Brock/Watertown Daily Times
Volunteer Justin R. Fish shreds turkey before the free dinner for community members on Jan. 30. Chris Brock/Watertown Daily Times
The servers who dished out the food for Thursday night’s dinner at Emmanuel Congregational Church in Watertown include, from left, Ken A. Powis, Denise A. Powis, Mary L. Stanford and H. James Sweet. Chris Brock/Watertown Daily Times
Salad and dessert are included in the free meals at Emmanuel Congregational Church, served four nights a week. Chris Brock/Watertown Daily Times
“Instead of a negative thing, I’m working on more positive things now because of what Emmanuel has done,” said meal program volunteer Justin R. Fish. Chris Brock/Watertown Daily Times
Signs inside and outside Emmanuel Congregational Church point the hungry in the right direction. Chris Brock/Watertown Daily Times
