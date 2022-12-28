‘Glow & Skate’ in Massena

MASSENA — Two hours of free ice skating, free skate rental and free food are on the calendar for Friday at the Massena Arena.

The Northern Area Health Education Center and Massena Drug Free Community Coalition have teamed up for a “Glow & Skate” session for all ages from 1 to 3 p.m.

