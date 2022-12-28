MASSENA — Two hours of free ice skating, free skate rental and free food are on the calendar for Friday at the Massena Arena.
The Northern Area Health Education Center and Massena Drug Free Community Coalition have teamed up for a “Glow & Skate” session for all ages from 1 to 3 p.m.
“Anyone who wants to come is more than welcome to participate,” said Jena Sloan, youth development coordinator for the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition.
She said the event is similar to Rock & Skate, but with a glow. Participants will receive glow gear when they arrive at the arena.
“Instead of the typical Rock & Skate, we’re going to be handing out glow gear. When people come in, they’ll be getting the glow necklaces, bracelets, sunglasses, all that fun stuff that glows in the dark. The lights will be dim, but will still be on so people can see where they’re skating, and we’ll have some music playing and some lights going. It’s just a fun laid back event,” Ms. Sloan said.
Free skate rental and free food will also be available.
“Our coalition is going to be covering the cost of skate rental and food,” she said. “So when people come in, there will be a table set up at the door and we’ll help direct them if they need skate rentals, and they’ll be getting a food coupon. That will cover a combo meal, so they’ll get a hot dog with a choices of fries, nachos or popcorn, a candy bar, and a choice of beverage.”
Ms. Sloan said the idea was generated through the partnership between the coalition and Northern Area Health Education Center.
“The idea is to have something going on every month for the community to do that’s kind of fun and free and different. We had talked about a skating event with it being that time of year, and we wanted to do something a little bit different than the typical Rock & Skate. We were just kind of brainstorming in the office one day and somebody said, ‘Well, what about Glow & Skate,’” she said. “The kids are on break. That can be kind boring by the end of the week when you’re sick of sitting in your house. It’s kind of centralized in Massena, so it’s a good location for people to get there and give them something to do.”
For more information, call 315-713-4870.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.