MASSENA — Free in-person community meals will be back on the table starting Sept. 8 at First United Methodist Church, 189 Main St., Massena.
“We are excited as cooking and serving everything to go is not as much fun as cooking and being able to share food and fellowship with our guests,” community meal volunteers said in an email.
COVID-19 had an impact on the program, but did not stop it.
“This has been an extremely difficult two years for our meal program. We have continued to serve the community by doing to-go lunches to try to keep everyone safe. Now it seems like COVID is more under control and we are ready to welcome our guests back into the hall,” they said.
But, they said, some changes are still in order.
“This, however, will necessitate some changes to how we have done the program in the past. We ask for your patience as we navigate how to reopen and serve everyone in a safe environment,” the volunteers said.
“Drinks will be on the tables and the tables will be set and ready for you to eat in with family and friends. We are going to do this for a while until we figure out COVID and what other changes we need to make. Our teams of volunteers will be masked to help keep everyone healthy,” they said. “We are here to support you as our guests. If there is anything else we can do for you, please do not hesitate to let us know.”
They said the meals have been made possible through contributions over the past two years from the Food Bank of Central New York, the Northern New York Community Foundation, Stewart’s Shops, Walmart, Music for the Mission, Massena Rotary, AMVETS Post 4, IBEW Local 2032, Marine Corps League, Lady AMVETS Post 4, Massena CSEA, Massena Savings and Loan, SeaComm, Frenchie’s Chevrolet, Manley Insurance Agency, Perras Environmental and individual donors.
“Additionally, without the volunteers who prepare the meals by cooking, or bagging or cleaning up, none of this would have been possible. This is a great team effort to ‘give back’ to our community,” volunteers said.
Donations are still greatly appreciated. As the number of meals has increased, the volunteers said they have spent $5,000 just for to-go containers since fall 2021.
“Since we can no longer use Styrofoam, once our supply is depleted, we must purchase a much more expensive replacement,” they said.
More information about the program can be found under the “Ministries” tab on the First United Methodist Church website at massenafumc.org. The page also contains a link to the church’s Facebook page, where menus are regularly posted.
For more information, call the church office at 315-769-8036 or send a message through Facebook or their website.
