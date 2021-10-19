MASSENA — Free to-go lunches will end on Oct. 28 at First United Methodist Church, 189 Main St., Massena, but free community dinners will start on Nov. 4.
Church officials announced that they would begin serving their community dinners from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 4. As with the to-go lunches, COVID protocols will be followed.
“At the outset of this we will be following the same format as with the to-go lunches — drive up to the hall, tell the volunteer how many meals you would like, and they will be delivered to your car,” they said.
They said they hope to eventually return to allowing individuals inside the church’s fellowship hall to enjoy meals and share fellowship with others.
“We are watching closely the COVID numbers and working with the Food Bank in trying to determine how to safely reopen for food and fellowship. We will be sure to keep you posted when that occurs,” officials said. “We wish to take this opportunity to thank you so much for your continued support of our community program these last 18 or so months. It has been greatly appreciated.”
The number of lunches the church has distributed has averaged 170 to 180 each time. Because of the increase, they said fundraising was needed to help offset some of the cost of putting on the meals.
Among the fundraisers is a fudge sale that will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday. There will be a variety of flavors for all taste buds.
The church will also hold a cabbage roll sale from 8 a.m. until all are gone Oct. 30. The cost is $4 each, and pre-orders are appreciated. Call 315-769-8036 or email massenafumc@centralny.twcbc.com to order.
Church officials also announced on Tuesday that a free drive-through turkey dinner will be held Nov. 24 at the church. Pickup will be from 3 to 6 p.m. The meal is sponsored by the Massena Free Community Meal, the First United Methodist Church of Massena and St. Peter’s Outreach Ministries.
