Free meals for children in Oswego County

FULTON – Lucy and Declan eat lunch at the Crisafulli Ice Rink in Oswego courtesy of Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services and the USDA Summer Food Service Program. The program provides free meals to all children 18 years and under. Breakfast from 8–9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. is available Monday through Friday at the Crisafulli Ice Rink, 32 Fort Ontario Road. The summer meals program is available at a number of sites throughout Oswego County. For more information contact OCO Nutrition Services at 315-598-4712 ext. 0 or visit www.oco.org.
