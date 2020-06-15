Through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (C.F.A.P.), government-funded grants have been made available to food banks and community organizations to help provide much needed food to those in need.
American Dairy Association North East is working with Upstate Niagara Cooperative, the office of Assemblyman Will Barclay and the Oswego County Legislature, as well as the Central Square and Sandy Creek Central school districts to facilitate the distribution of more than 8,000 gallons of milk through local drive-thru events.
The events will be held at:
Central Square Middle School (248 US-11, Central Square) at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16. Cars will not be permitted to line up before noon. More than 4,000 gallons of milk will be distributed.
Sandy Creek Fairgrounds (291 Ellisburg St., Sandy Creek) at noon on Thursday, June 18. More than 4,000 gallons of milk will be handed out along with 17,000 pounds of produce and 8,000 pounds of meat. The food boxes are being made available by the Food Bank of Central New York. Each household will receive two gallons of milk and one box each of produce (22 pounds) and meat (10 pounds) while supplies last.
To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution, there will be a drive-thru distribution process for these events. All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive milk. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window to receive milk. Walk-ups will not be permitted. Each car will receive a limit of two gallons of milk.
Milk and dairy foods are an important source of essential nutrients. Missed meals can lead to fatigue, reduced immune response, and long-term medical issues. On behalf of dairy farmers, ADANE plans to help distribute over 200,000 gallons of milk during June.
