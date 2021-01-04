WATERTOWN — American Dairy Association North East will team up with dairy producers, as well as local businesses and organizations, for a drive-thru distribution event at Jefferson Community College beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Anyone in need of food assistance is invited to the drive-thru event, and no registration or paperwork is required. Included in the distribution will be about 1,000 gallons of milk donated by Dairy Farmers of America, dairy products from Cabot and Great Lakes Cheese, meat donated by Lucki 7 Livestock Co., and produce. In addition, Hannaford is contributing $10 gift cards, toilet paper and tissues, and the United Way of Northern New York is distributing hand sanitizer.
To ensure the health and safety of all involved, there will be a drive-thru distribution process for the event. All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive food products. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window. Walk-ups will not be permitted.
In the case of inclement weather, the distribution will take place on Thursday, Jan. 7, at the same time.
