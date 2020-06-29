WATERTOWN — The American Dairy Association North East, working with Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Renzi Foodservice, Jefferson Community College and community partners, will help facilitate the distribution of more than 4,000 gallons of milk and about 37,000 pounds of additional food through a local drive-thru event at JCC beginning at noon Tuesday.
There will be 900 boxes of produce, 270 boxes of meat and 675 boxes of additional dairy items, with each box containing 20 pounds of products. Each vehicle will receive two gallons of milk and one of each box, while supplies last. The United Way of Northern New York will also be on hand distributing toilet paper. Vehicles must enter the campus from the main entrance.
To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution, all drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunks to receive milk and products. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window. Walk-ups will not be permitted. No registration or paperwork is required for this distribution.
