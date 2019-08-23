Free shoes and socks for children

OSWEGO - From 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 25 100 new children shoes and socks will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis. Children must be present and sizes available are toddler 10 to youth 8.
The shoe giveaway is the second annual event provided by West Baptist Church, 39 W. Mohawk St., Oswego.
