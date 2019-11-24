OSWEGO - Oswego Alliance Church will offer a free Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28. Meals will be served at two locations: at their Community Center located at 370 Thompson Road in Oswego and the Hamilton Homes Community Center, 96 Hamilton St., Oswego.
Takeout meals will also be offered at those locations along with a third location using a food trailer at Monro Muffler Brake at 169 E. Bridge St. in Oswego. Additionally, deliveries are offered by calling the church office at 315-342-5493 by noon, Wednesday, Nov. 27. Provide name, address, phone number and quantity of meals. Requested delivery times will try to be achieved, with most deliveries occurring between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“We have done this for seven years now and we have been able to bless many with a traditional Thanksgiving meal. We look forward to serving our community in this way,” Pastor Verlyn Ratzlaff said. “Many in our community may not be able to prepare a meal on Thanksgiving or don’t have family in the area. We are offering this meal as a gift from our congregation to you,” he added.
If interested in this traditional Thanksgiving dinner, stop in at one of the locations or call to have meals delivered.
