Free Thanksgiving dinners available

Throughout the Journal & Republican readership area there are number of places where you may obtain a free Thanksgiving day meal. Whether you are alone, in need or just want somewhere to go for a sense of community there are several opportunities to have a traditional meal of turkey and all the trimmings.
Luigi’s II Restaurant
104 Water St., Boonville
Hosted by Lindsey family and volunteers
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Delivery: Call 315-942-4425 prior to Nov. 28
Elks Lodge 1762
551 Fulton St., Carthage
Hosted by Carthage Lions and Elks
Noon to 2 p.m.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church
43735 State Route 3, Natural Bridge
Hosted by church and community members
Call 315-955-0867 to RSVP
Noon to 3 p.m.
Corner Corral
Corner of Number Four and Pine Grove roads, Watson
Hosted by Chris Lally
1 p.m.
Hillbilly Inn
34519 S Lake Road
Hosted by Susie Kloster
1 p.m.
Croghan Community
St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, 9748 State Route 812
Hosted by community members with donations from Northern Credit Union, Eddie’s Meat Market and the Croghan Meat Market
2 p.m.
