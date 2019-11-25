Free Thanksgiving dinners available
Buy Now

Throughout the Journal & Republican readership area there are number of places where you may obtain a free Thanksgiving day meal. Whether you are alone, in need or just want somewhere to go for a sense of community there are several opportunities to have a traditional meal of turkey and all the trimmings.

Luigi’s II Restaurant

104 Water St., Boonville

Hosted by Lindsey family and volunteers

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Delivery: Call 315-942-4425 prior to Nov. 28

Elks Lodge 1762

551 Fulton St., Carthage

Hosted by Carthage Lions and Elks

Noon to 2 p.m.

Seventh-Day Adventist Church

43735 State Route 3, Natural Bridge

Hosted by church and community members

Call 315-955-0867 to RSVP

Noon to 3 p.m.

Corner Corral

Corner of Number Four and Pine Grove roads, Watson

Hosted by Chris Lally

1 p.m.

Hillbilly Inn

34519 S Lake Road

Hosted by Susie Kloster

1 p.m.

Croghan Community

St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, 9748 State Route 812

Hosted by community members with donations from Northern Credit Union, Eddie’s Meat Market and the Croghan Meat Market

2 p.m.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.