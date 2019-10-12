Friends of Great Bear receive grant to install boardwalk

FULTON - Friends of Great Bear is receiving a $4,400 grant from the Oswego County Community Foundation.
The grant will go towards the construction of a 150-foot boardwalk through a muddy and wet section of the Yellow Trail at Great Bear Springs Recreation Area. The trail section is used by hikers, bikers and trail runners.
Weather and schedule permitting, Fox Creek Landscaping plans to get the boardwalk installed before the winter season. The grant is from the Oswego County Community Foundation, which is an affiliate of the Central NY Community Foundation and provided by the Emerick Fund. The Oswego County Community Foundation Fund is a philanthropic initiative to attract and retain permanent charitable dollars for the benefit of Oswego County.
Great Bear Springs Recreation Area in the town of Volney is a non-motorized share-the-trails area, owned by the city of Fulton and town of Volney. There are 450 acres with trails that meander through a variety of woods and flora and along the historic Oswego Canal towpath along the Oswego River.
Hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding on certain trails are all done seasonally. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing are enjoyed during winter snow months.
Trail maps and additional information can be found at http://www.friendsofgreatbear.org/
