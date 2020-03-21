Friends of Great Bear support Pet Partners of CNY Inc.

FULTON - Friends of Great Bear with the city of Fulton and town of Volney are helping Pet Partners of Central New York Inc. promote their services to the community.
Recently Mary Gilbert, President of Pet Partners CNY with other members of Pet Partners visited Great Bear Springs Recreation Area to post an organizational banner which highlights services that they provide for the community.
“As many dog owners enjoy Great Bear, we hope that they will take an interest and get involved with Pet Partners of CNY”, said Dick Drosse, Friends of Great Bear Coordinator.
Pet Partners of Central New York, Inc. is a dedicated group of volunteers, and is an ideal contact for owners of dogs, horses and other types of pets to team up with their pets to interact with people in hospitals, nursing homes, hospice, schools, libraries and other facilities to promote the health benefits of the human animal bond.
Pet Partners of Central New York, established in 2005, is a non-profit registered Community Partner of Pet Partners® national.
Pet Partners is not a service dog organization nor do they train animals.
If interested in volunteering with pets, evaluation and handler workshops are held throughout the year.
For more information about volunteering and Pet Partners of CNY go to: http://www.petpartnerscny.org/
