LOWVILLE — Plans are underway for the 2022 Friends of Lewis County Hospice Epicurean Delight, slated for 3 to 6 p.m. May 1, at the Lowville Elks Lodge 1605, 5600 Shady Ave., with the buffet beginning at 4 p.m.
For the past two years the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented the nonprofit organization from holding its most important fundraiser.
For a number of years, Epicurean Delight was held at the wax house at Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin with the opportunity to sample foods from various area restaurants. Due to a number of circumstances, it was decided to change the format.
The Epicurean Delight 2022 will feature a buffet dinner of roast turkey or baked Virginia ham and sides, with bluegrass music provided by the Atkinson Family Band. There will be several items to be raffled as well as a 50/50 drawing.
The Atkinson Family Band began in 1998 with Dick and Shelene Atkinson and their daughter Liza. The family band plays a style all their own — “an acoustic genre of Americana, bluegrass and folk music with a refreshing sound,” according to the band’s website.
Members of the band, based in Harrisville, compose many the songs they perform, which tell the stories of life in the northern mountains of the Adirondacks.
“Even though our members change, some stay and some go, we are still a family band, have a sound unique to us,” the band’s website says.
Barn quilts, Adirondack chairs, a lap quilt, passes to Brantingham Golf Course, gift certificates to Copenhagen’s Cottage Inn, Turin’s Steak n’ Brew and a Hospice Memorial Stone are among the raffle items.
Raffle tickets, at a cost of $5 or three for $10, will be sold at Kinney Drugs in Lowville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 26 and 27, and also at the Epicurean event. You do not need to be present to win.
As with all of Friends of Lewis County Hospice fundraising, Epicurean Delight revenues stay in Lewis County.
“Through the generous support of this community, Friends of Lewis County Hospice has been able to help the Lewis County Health System Hospice program provide comfort, medical and emotional support, and spiritual support to both patients and their families during end-of-life care,” said Marsha Zehr, Friends of Hospice member. “It is our hope that this Epicurean event will be a reminder to the community of our appreciation for all donations, and that the community can come together to share a good meal, good music, and the good company of friends and neighbors.”
Tickets at a cost of $40 must be pre-ordered by April 15. No tickets will be available at the door.
Payment for the dinner and monetary donations may be sent to Friends of Lewis County Hospice — Epicurean, c/o Linda Noftsier, 9021 VanAmber Road, Castorland, NY 13620.
As a nonprofit, the organization accepts monetary donations. Donors of $25 or more will be considered patrons and their names will be published in a handout to be made available at the event.
