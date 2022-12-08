Fundraiser runs to Dec. 31 for Lewis County Hospice

Friends of Lewis County Hospice “Light Up A Life 2022” fundraiser will be conducted online and by mail this year through Dec. 31. Friends of Lewis County Hospice board members, from left, Sue Matuszczak, Amy Deavers, Lorna Weber and Susan Sauer pose at the Lewis County Health System Light Up A Life location. Other locations with trees, donation forms, preprinted envelopes and tags to honor or remember a loved one are in Lowville at Kinney Drugs, Brookside Senior Living and Community Bank along with the Lyons Falls branch. In Croghan, donations may be made at Northern Federal Credit Union and Monnat’s IGA as well as at Pioneer Cafe, Glenfield, Town Talk, Copenhagen, and Chuck’s Market, Harrisville. Online donations can be made by going to friendsoflchospice.org. All donations will go toward the care of local hospice patients. Each person’s name will be published in February in the Journal and Republican, and will appear on the Friends of Lewis County Hospice website (friendsoflchospice.org) and on Linking Lewis County.

