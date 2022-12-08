Friends of Lewis County Hospice “Light Up A Life 2022” fundraiser will be conducted online and by mail this year through Dec. 31.
Online donations can be made by going to friendsoflchospice.org. All donations will go toward the care of local hospice patients.
