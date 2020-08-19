OSWEGO — The Friends of Oswego County Hospice are holding a virtual lottery board raffle for the month of August.
The Lottery board includes $235 worth of New York state scratch off Lottery tickets and a $100 bill donated by the Friends of Hospice Board of Directors. Tickets are $2 each or 3 for $5.
“Since we have been unable to have the majority of our scheduled fundraisers this year, we thought this was something everyone could take part in and we could raise a good amount of money while being safe,” daid Friends of Hospice Executive Director, Elena Twiss.
The Friends of Hospice provides support to the patients and families of Oswego County Hospice. Most recently they were able to purchase handmade pillowcases for all patients entering the program. During such a difficult time, these “extras” may bring a bit of joy during an otherwise sad time.
People can get tickets online at friendsofhospice.org or send a check to The Friends of Oswego County Hospice, P.O. Box 102 Oswego, N.Y. 13126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.