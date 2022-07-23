CARTHAGE — A group of friends are raising money for a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy who was badly injured in an ATV crash recently.
Heidi B. Marshall has lived across the street from Shawn Ryan and his wife, Shannon, for nearly seven years. Mr. Ryan — a K9 handler and deputy for the last 10 years — got into a serious ATV crash about a month ago, and she said he recently ran out of paid time off. Mrs. Marshall said she is best friends with Mr. Ryan’s wife, and since he ran out of paid time off, Mrs. Ryan had to go back to work. As a result, Mrs. Marshall and other close friends have helped take care of Mr. Ryan since he has needed full-time care. The deputy had been a K9 handler for around nine years before his dog, Mike, tragically died shortly after the dog retired from duty. Mr. Ryan been a deputy for the last few years since then.
“When I heard he was no longer getting paid, I said ‘Hey, we need to put together a benefit for this family,’” Mrs. Marshall said. “And I approached them and asked if they would let me do it, and they were receptive.”
She and a committee of close friends to the Ryans began planning a benefit dinner for the deputy. They are also sharing ways to donate directly to the family. People can send venmo donations to the family @CaitlinRyan_7, or they can send donations via PayPal to Team.officer.Shawn.ryan@gmail.com .
The benefit dinner is set for Sept. 24 at the Carthage American Legion and will feature a DJ and several different raffles.
“Shawn has served this community as a deputy sheriff and a K-9 handler for the past 10 years,” Mrs. Marshall said. “He’s always the first who wants to help others. I am on a bunch of other nonprofit committees, and he has always been one to go out of his way to help me and others. This is why I feel compelled to help them in their time of need.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.