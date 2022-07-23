CARTHAGE — A group of friends are raising money for a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy who was badly injured in a crash recently.

Heidi B. Marshall has lived across the street from Shawn Ryan and his wife, Shannon, for nearly seven years. Mr. Ryan — a K9 handler and deputy for the last 10 years — got into a serious crash about a month ago, and she said he recently ran out of paid time off. Mrs. Marshall said she is best friends with Mr. Ryan’s wife, and since he ran out of paid time off, Mrs. Ryan had to go back to work. As a result, Mrs. Marshall and other close friends have helped take care of Mr. Ryan since he has needed full-time care. The deputy had been a K9 handler for around nine years before his dog, Mike, tragically died shortly after the dog retired from duty. Mr. Ryan been a deputy for the last few years since then.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.