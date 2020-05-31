OSWEGO – The community continues to support healthcare workers throughout this pandemic and Oswego Health is truly grateful.
Recently, Dr. Andrea Dattellas from the Fulton Animal Hospital reached out to Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels as she wanted to do something special for the city of Fulton and those that have been directly impacted by COVID-19.
Mayor Deana Michaels connected Dr. Dattellas with several local Fulton businesses including Mimi’s Drive-In, Red Baron Pizza, Mama Gina’s and Lakeview Lanes. Dr. Dattellas then purchased 100, $10 gift cards from four local restaurants. Each restaurant matched her purchase and collectively, Dr. Dattellas will be donating $8,700 in gift cards to Fulton Police Department, Fulton Fire Department, Menter Ambulance, Golden Sun Bus Services, Oswego Health as well as every high school senior at G. Ray Bodley High School. In addition, Dr. Dattellas will use the remaining funds to distribute them to over 100 businesses in Fulton so they can buy lunch for employees as they return to work as the community “reopens”.
“I have been practicing in Fulton for nine years and I just wanted to reach out and try to lift the spirits of the members of the local community and show appreciation to those working on the front lines of COVID-19, all while trying to stimulate the economy at the same time,” stated Dr. Dattellas of Fulton Animal Hospital. “This city has given me so much to be thankful for and I just wanted to show my gratitude in this time of uncertainty.”
“It is truly remarkable how the Fulton community supports one another,” shared Deana Michaels, Mayor of Fulton. “Dr. Dattellas generous give back is another fine example of our community’s commitment to shop local, support local and lift one another during these challenging times.”
Oswego Health was one of the beneficiaries of this generosity and received 130 total gift cards, equating to $1,300, which will be distributed to staff in the Emergency Department and ICU at Oswego Hospital as well as Fulton Urgent Care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.