FULTON — Employees from AmeriCU Credit Union recently assisted Catholic Charities of Oswego County in reorganizing their thrift store as a Community Day project so that the store can soon re-open to the public.
For more information on supporting CCOC, contact Catholic Charities of Oswego County at 315-598-3980. For more information on CCOC, visit ccoswego.com or find them on Facebook.
