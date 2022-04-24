FULTON - Linda Eagan, Fulton Block Builder (FBB) Director received a $1,650 donation from Zachary Menter, President, and CEO of Oswego County Ambulance Service.
“Menter Ambulance has always had great commitment to the Fulton community and has recently expanded staff and services for our area. We are particularly pleased that when they have so much going on internally, they still took time to support the FBB program. It’s very inspiring,” said Eagan.
Oswego County Ambulance Service, locally known as Menter Ambulance Service, is a private ambulance service whose main headquarters is in Fulton. Menter Ambulance currently owns and operates 16 advanced life support ambulances.
“The company has over 140 employees. Oswego County Ambulance Service is the primary EMS provider for the city of Fulton, town of Granby, town of Volney, town and village of Hannibal, town of Schroeppel, village of Phoenix, town of Oswego, town of Minetto, town of Scriba, town of Hastings, village of Central Square, and town of West Monroe,” commented Menter. “We also answer a large number of EMS calls in the city of Oswego as the secondary ambulance service provider. Our service posts ambulances throughout our large territory to ensure our patients receive the best possible response times. We have been watching the changes brought about by the Fulton Block Builder program and are pleased to continue our support.”
Every dollar FBB raises is matched 2-to-1 by the Shineman Foundation. If people would like to be a part of this program, consider donating at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate/ or by mailing a check to: CenterState CEO Foundation Inc. - Fulton Block Builders, 115 W. Fayette St., Syracuse, N.Y. 13202
