Fulton Block Builders announce start of 2021 fundraising campaign

FULTON — The Fulton Block Builder fundraising committee has announced the start of the 2021 Fulton Block Builder Fundraising Campaign.
Once again, the Richard S. Shineman Foundation has approved matching funds for FBB in the spring of 2021 following completion of the fundraising campaign. In order to secure the entire Shineman award, FBB will strive to raise $75,000.
In the spring of 2020, it looked as if the FBB program would not happen or be scaled down in such a way that there would be little to no positive impact for our city. Instead, FBB soared with success stories. In March, Fulton Block Builders suspended proactive fundraising when it was apparent that businesses and individuals were being hit by the pandemic on multiple fronts and FBB did not want to complicate or negatively add to that in any way. Yet the donations continued to come in. This resulted in FBB raising almost $70,000 from local individuals, businesses, and civic groups, making way for the Richard S. Shineman match.
Additionally, before COVID, FBB launched a Pay-It-Forward campaign where each past recipient was asked to Pay-It-Forward by donating any amount to keep the program going.
Again, the community rallied behind the transformative Block Builder program and donated over $4,000 in 2020. This successful campaign will continue in 2021.
In its four short years in existence, Fulton Block Builders is already breaking the disinvestment cycle. Since the start in 2017, FBB has awarded nearly 800 Block Challenge Grants, totaling just over half a million dollars and resulting in a total investment by residents of two million dollars.
People can keep that momentum going by supporting Fulton Block Builders in its aim to reach the $75,000 goal. Every dollar goes toward a reimbursement fund for property owners who qualify for eligible improvements and for promotion of the program. There is no paid staff.
Contributions are tax deductible thanks to a partnership with CenterState CEO Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit.
FBB donations can be made on the website at www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate, or mail checks to CenterState CEO Foundation, Inc., Fulton Block Builders, 115 W. Fayette St., Syracuse, NY 13202
