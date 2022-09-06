Fulton Block Builders celebrate 2022 awards with picnic

FULTON - On Aug. 7, organizers for Fulton Block Builders (FBB) invited 200 property owners in 23 distinct blocks to a celebration picnic. “Normally we would host a dinner at River Vista or Virgilio’s Banquet Centers, but COVID has prevented us from doing that,” said Linda Eagan, FBB Director. “This year, FBB social events co-chairs, Kelly Niccoli and Chris Weaver, suggested that we host an outdoor picnic, allowing us to still celebrate as a group while staying safe.”
The Fulton Block Builder project is dedicated to revitalizing Fulton’s neighborhoods one block at a time. A key piece of the program is having neighbors come together as a group. By applying together, neighbors know that their investment in their home will pay off because so many around them are doing the same. They get to know each other, share resources, and plan celebrations. In doing so, blocks increase community engagement, pride in their neighborhood and attract new residents to Fulton.
