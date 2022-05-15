Fulton Block Builders continue to receive support and donations from the community

FULTON - Cassandra Nelson, funeral director, and general manager at Foster Funeral Home recently presented Linda Eagan Fulton Block Builder (FBB), director with a donation of $1,500.
“Foster Funeral Home has been watching the enthusiasm grow in the city and believes in trust, honesty and commitment to our community. FBB’s mission to Restore City Pride -One Block at a Time is a program Foster Funeral Home is proud to support,” said Nelson.
“Since FBB’s start in 2017, FBB has awarded 1,035 Block Challenge, Paint Fulton, and Pride Grants,” said Eagan. “Nearly 3 million dollars has been invested in Fulton’s participating properties since our start! Last year was another fantastic year for the FBB program. Thirty-two blocks were awarded Block Challenge Grants and Pride Grants, with FBB supporting 236 properties spread throughout the city. For every dollar invested by FBB, property owners invested four times that amount.”
Since 1919 Rudolph P. Foster, Clifford C. Foster, and Paul E. Foster have been serving the Fulton-Hannibal and Central New York Community. Oswego County and the surrounding area families benefit from several services provided by the directors and staff at Foster Funeral Home. There is always a licensed funeral director available to respond to a family’s needs 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Donations can be made on the FBB website at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate/or by mailing a check to: CenterState CEO Foundation Inc.-Fulton Block Builders 115 W. Fayette St., Syracuse.
