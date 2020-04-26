FULTON - On March 19 Fulton Block Builders (FBB) announced that its fundraising campaign would be suspended in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet the community continues to support the Block Challenges and investment in the city of Fulton.
“Fundraising for the 2020 Grant Challenge has been amazingly successful,” said Linda Eagan, FBB Administrative Director. “I anticipate a full Block Challenge program and continued growth and pride in or city.”
Eagan mentioned a few recent contributions to FBB. “Operation Oswego County Inc. has donated $3,000 to the Fulton Block Builders, putting FBB closer to our goal! FBB recently received a generous donation from the Fulton Teachers Association.”
Their president, David Derouchie, said, “The Fulton Block Builder program has been making significant positive changes in our community, changes that support healthy living for all of our residents including our children and youth. The Teachers Association strives to be a positive influence in our schools, community, state and country and we are proud to support Fulton Block Builders.”
Other important donations that have come in over the past month include $500 from Key Bank, $500 from Lakeside Roofing and Siding, $250 from Compass Federal Credit Union and $250 from Fulton Sunrise Rotary. Financial support has also come from Hard Core Fit Gym, Century 21 Leah’s Signature, Chris Green Inspection, Fajita Grill, and Oswego County Bookkeeping Inc. Additionally, FBB’s Pay It Forward Campaign, in which past participants of the FBB program are encouraged to contribute to this year’s program, has had great success.
“The generosity of so many is inspirational in normal times” said Eagan, “but we are especially grateful to have this outstanding support during these challenging times. Our community has amazed me since the launch of Fulton Block Builders in so many ways. This is one more example of that amazement!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.