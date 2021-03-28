Fulton Block Builders kicks off Pay-It-Forward Campaign

FULTON - Fulton Block Builders (FBB) has heard from many participants about how good it feels good to be part of something that’s improving their neighborhood, bringing neighbors together, and lifting up the city. In 2019, one block started a Pay-It-Forward and the idea caught on.
As a result, the FBB fundraising committee announced the 2021 Pay-It-Forward Campaign, which asks former recipients to help others take advantage of the program by contributing back. If a property owner has received funds from FBB in the past four years to make curb appeal improvements to their home, they have received a letter discussing Pay-It-Forward. “I love this program and Bill and I have had such wonderful experiences being a part of it for these past two years” said Peggy Donnelly. “The Pride Grant also helped our neighbors erect the Duck Hollow sign and help a senior with her home repairs. I think FBB is doing so much good in our city.”
“This is all of us, Fulton,” said FBB Director, Linda Eagan. “It’s us taking care of each other and it’s us helping each other. Every little bit helps reach our $75,000 goal so that we can receive the matching $150,000 Richard S. Shineman Foundation grant. No donation is too small. We are asking everyone to donate something, because 100% participation sends a very strong message of commitment to our community! Thank you, Fulton. Together we are doing amazing things. Let’s keep the momentum going.”
FBB donations can be made on the website at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate/ Through Venmo – LindaEagan@FultonBlockBuilders or by mail, send checks to: CenterState CEO Foundation, Inc. Fulton Block Builders, 115 W. Fayette St., Syracuse, N.Y. 13202.
