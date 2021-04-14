Fulton Block Builders receive support from Sweet-Woods Memorial Co. in Phoenix

FULTON - Fulton Block Builders (FBB) has been receiving strong support from within the Fulton city limits. But for the fifth year in a row, business support has come from outside of the city with a donation from Sweet-Woods Memorial Co. in Phoenix.
Dennis Goss, owner/operator of Sweet-Woods Memorial Co. has presented Linda Eagan with a check for the Fulton Block Builder project.
“I am honored to support the Block Builder program. The work that this group has been able to accomplish is outstanding! I believe the potential for year five will continue far exceed expectations. It is my understanding that FBB has awarded 800 properties nearly ½ million dollars and realized a resident investment of 2 million dollars. That is a lot to be proud of! I encourage businesses and individuals to learn all they can and support this momentum!” said Goss.
“Dennis is a powerful advocate and has great love for the city of Fulton and its surrounding communities. He has supported FBB every year and helped us to reach our fundraising goals. I am so proud of this collaboration and support” Eagan said.
Since 1932, Sweet-Woods Memorial Co. has provided thousands of families all over Central New York with premium quality memorials, bronze plaques, and mausoleums. With locations in Phoenix, Brewerton and Camillus, the business was founded with one philosophy in mind: to provide the best quality material and craftsmanship available, at a reasonable price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.