Fulton Block Builders receives a $500 donation from Davis-Standard

FULTON - “The fundraising has started for the 2022 Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program, and we are very happy to announce Davis-Standard’s support” said Chris Weaver of the FBB fundraising committee. “The support of local businesses is so important for us reach our $50,000 goal and realize the entire Richard S. Shineman match.”
Davis-Standard is a global leader in design, development and distribution of extrusion and converting technology. “We believe the future is bright because it is full of promise. Evolving demands are reshaping the way organizations compete and stimulating a new wave of thinking and product innovation. Davis Standard is proud to be a world leader in making product-ideas-real-business,” said Jessica Q. Kolenda, Davis-Standard HR manager. “We think FBB is an innovative leader in community revitalization and are happy to support this transformative program.”
The FBB Block Challenge application process encourages groups of neighbors to collaborate, build confidence in Fulton’s neighborhoods and inspire others to reinvest. FBB does not approach groups and ask them to apply. Deciding to submit an application is a neighborhood decision. To learn more about the program visit the FBB website: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/apply/
FBB donations can be made on the website at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate/ or by mail, send checks to: CenterState CEO Foundation, Inc., Fulton Block Builders, 115 W. Fayette St., Syracuse, N.Y. 13202.
