Fulton Church announces Christmas series

FULTON - The rebuilding effort in The Reformed Presbyterian Church in Fulton continues with a preaching series on the Person and Work of our Lord, Jesus Christ. A sermon on the subject What Did Jesus Do? will be held on Sunday, Dec. 19 and the another sermon Why Should I Care? will be held on Sunday, Dec. 26. These sermons are an introduction to Christ and Christianity or for a refreshing review of some of the most important essentials of the Christian faith.
The facility is located at 207 S. First St. (across from the post office). Worship begins at 10 a.m. on Sundays and is followed by a fellowship meal and group discussion concluded with earnest prayer.
In addition to the preaching serie, Elder Kevin Plummer continues his teaching series on How to Study the Bible on Tuesday evenings. A fellowship meal is provided at 5:30 p.m. followed by the study from 6-7 p.m.
For more information, and for requests for prayer or counsel, contact Kit Swartz at (517) 630-6325 or kitswartz@gmail.com.
