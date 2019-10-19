Fulton City Police display purple ribbons
Buy Now

FULTON - Representatives from Oswego County Opportunities Services to Aid Families (SAF) program present members of the Fulton City Police Department with purple ribbon decals signifying that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Fulton City Police Department joins law enforcement agencies across Oswego County in placing purple ribbon decals on their patrol vehicles to show their support for ending domestic violence. If a person or someone they know is a victim or survivor of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual violence, stalking, or elder abuse, call SAF’s Crisis Hotline at 315-342-1600. The hotline is available 24 hours a day and is free and confidential. From left are SAF Program Manager Jake West, Patrolman Josh Levea, SAF Advocate Katie Petro, Lt. Chuck Burlingham, SAF Advocate Olivia Sokolic and Sgt. Jarrett Marino.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.