Fulton Fire Department plans blood drive
Submitted photoFirefighters and officers in front of the main Fulton Fire Department station.

FULTON - The Fulton Fire Department is hosting its second blood drive of the year from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Community Room at City Hall.

Anyone interested in signing up should contact Chief David Eiffe by phone or email (315-592-5201 or deiffe@cityoffulton.com) to reserve your spot. The Red Cross is very interested in anyone who can do the double red donation.

With the holiday season approaching this is a great way to give to those who are in real need.

