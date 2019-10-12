FULTON - The Fulton Fire Department is hosting its second blood drive of the year from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Community Room at City Hall.
Anyone interested in signing up should contact Chief David Eiffe by phone or email (315-592-5201 or deiffe@cityoffulton.com) to reserve your spot. The Red Cross is very interested in anyone who can do the double red donation.
With the holiday season approaching this is a great way to give to those who are in real need.
