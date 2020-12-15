Fulton Lions Club donates $1,000 to Catholic Charities

FULTON — Mary-Margaret Pekow, executive director, Catholic Charities of Oswego County, in the photo above, thanks Fulton Lions Club President David Guyer for the club’s $1,000 holiday donation.
“Fulton Lions has been a steadfast supporter of ours for many years,” Pekow said. “This year, we appreciate their help more than ever.”
Fulton Lions Club provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area.
For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.
