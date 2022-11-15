Fulton Lions Club donates $1,000 to Catholic Charities

FULTON – The Fulton Lions Club donated $1,000 to Catholic Charities of Oswego County (CCOC), at their recent October meeting. Accepting the donation was Tim Archer, CCOC community engagement coordinator, who spoke to the Lions about the agency’s mission, and how individuals can support them through monetary donations, by volunteering at the food pantry or thrift store, and referring people to the agency who need help.
The Fulton Lions Club, sponsors of the September Charby’s Duck Derby, Lions Loot and The Mane Event Comedy Night, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.