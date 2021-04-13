Latest News
- Health Department taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Fulton
- Tuesday update: Oswego County virus cases up 36 to 7,316
- CENTURY 21 Galloway Realty Agent receives 2020 President’s Producer Award
- Fulton Lions Club donates $1,000 to Fulton Block Builders
- Oswego Army Recruiting Station give virtual presentations to CiTi students
- Megan Nicholson earns dean’s award for academic excellence at Colgate University
- Fulton Block Builders awarded $10,000 grant from the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York
- OCSD pauses new in-person plans after new state guidance
Lisbon 18-year-old’s suicide has similarities to Potsdam teen’s death; state police investigating both
‘One suicide is too many’: Scope of cyber sextortion’s teen victims unknown
Sunday Portrait: ‘Norwegian Wood’ artistically inspires Clayton man
SUNY Potsdam students speak out about reporting faculty members’ sexual misconduct
N.Y. state eases distancing rules for school classrooms
