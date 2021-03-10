FULTON — The Brandel-Murphy Foundation serves the New York state and Bermuda Lions Clubs area by providing matching grant funding for projects that benefit youth.
They are joined by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels, a Fulton Lions member and also a donor to the program. Read To Them provides a new book to each elementary school student in the Fulton City School District under the “One School, One Book” program.
Read To Them educates families and schools on the benefits and importance of reading aloud at home, according to the Read To Them website.
Children who are read to learn to read more easily and become better readers. Literacy skills provide the basis for a lifetime of learning and productivity.
Fulton Lions Club also provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area.
For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.