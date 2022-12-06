Fulton Lions donate diabetes book to Fulton Public Library

FULTON – In recognition of November as Lions Diabetes Awareness Month, the Fulton Lions Club recently donated a book on diabetes education and treatment to the Fulton Public Library.
The book, “The Diabetes Cure: The 5-Step Plan to Eliminate Hunger, Lose Weight and Reverse Diabetes–for Good,” by Alexa Fleckenstein, instructs readers on how to use the five essentials of health to achieve a diabetes-free life.
“Lions, with the support of Lions Clubs International Foundation, are working to reduce the prevalence of diabetes and improve the lives of those living with diabetes,” said Fulton Lions Club President, Dr. Brett Tallents. “We are delighted to donate this book on diabetes education. Diabetes prevention is proven, possible and powerful.”
The Fulton Lions Club, sponsors of the September Charby’s Duck Derby, Lions Loot and The Mane Event Comedy Night, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.
