Fulton Lions donate diabetes book to Fulton Public Library

In recognition of November as Lions Diabetes Awareness Month. The Fulton Lions Club recently donated a book on diabetes education and treatment to the Fulton Public Library. Mary Schloss, left, a Fulton Public Library aid, accepts a book on diabetes education from Michelle Stanard, Fulton Lions secretary and past president.

FULTON – In recognition of November as Lions Diabetes Awareness Month, the Fulton Lions Club recently donated a book on diabetes education and treatment to the Fulton Public Library.

The book, “The Diabetes Cure: The 5-Step Plan to Eliminate Hunger, Lose Weight and Reverse Diabetes–for Good,” by Alexa Fleckenstein, instructs readers on how to use the five essentials of health to achieve a diabetes-free life.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.