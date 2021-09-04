Fulton Lions sponsor Fulton YMCA swim program in memory of Lion Leonard Kellogg

FULTON – The Fulton Lions Club will sponsor scholarships for the Fulton YMCA Learn-to-Swim program in memory of past president Leonard Kellogg.
“Lenny was a long-time member and past president of our club,” said David Guyer, president. “ He was always one of the first to volunteer for projects and was a beloved member of our club and our community. We lost him in an unexpected, tragic death while he was swimming with friends in 2019. This is ironic because Lenny loved all things aquatic, including fishing, swimming, and boating.
“More than $1,300 dollars was contributed to the club in his memory, and we believe this program to help others learn to swim at the Fulton Y is something Lenny would have liked wholeheartedly.”
“The Y is ‘America’s Swim Instructor’ and the most accessible community resource to prevent drowning and encourage a lifelong enjoyment of swimming,” said Amy Leotta, executive director, Fulton Family YMCA. “This gift from the Lions in memory of Len Kellogg will enable children to take swimming lessons who may not have been able to afford it otherwise. We are so grateful to the club and celebrate Len Kellogg’s legacy by teaching swimming and water safety to kids in Fulton.”
The Fulton Lions Club, sponsors of the Sept. 12 Charby’s Duck Derby, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.
