Fulton Mayor supports ‘Tithe My Shoes’ efforts under way throughout Oswego County

FULTON – The city of Fulton is among 11 locations throughout Oswego County collecting shoes for the annual “Tithe My Shoes” charity drive , it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. This is the ninth annual campaign, led by Millard ”Mudd” Murphy, former Central Square mayor and executive director of the Oswego County Conference of Mayors.
“We’re collecting hundreds of pairs of shoes here at Fulton City Hall to join the efforts of other municipalities and local churches to support Ralph Rotella and his efforts to provide shoes to Rescue Mission,” Michaels said. “The support throughout Central New York has been amazing, with more than 20,000 pairs of shoes collected and repaired in previous years.”
