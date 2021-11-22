Fulton Rotary supports Catholic Charities

FULTON - Volunteers from Fulton Rotary recently donated their time donation to pack the homeless bags of food and essential supplies at Catholic Charities of Oswego County, (CCOC). The bags are distributed through Oswego County’s Department of Social Services. Fulton Rotary members who participated were, from left: Jerry Seguin, Bridgette Seguin, Nancy Kush Ellis, Lori Greeney, Len Ellis and Charisse Kidd. For more information on supporting CCOC, contact Catholic Charities of Oswego County at 315-598-3980. For more information on CCOC, visit https://ccoswego.com or find them on Facebook.
