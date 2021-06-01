Fulton Savings Bank gives back to community through support of The Campaign for Oswego Health

OSWEGO — For generations, Fulton Savings Bank has been there for people in Central New York and Northern New York and offered financial assistance to improve the overall quality of life. Their commitment to the community goes well beyond a monetary transaction as they also support the community in which their customers reside through various philanthropic initiatives.
The Oswego Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Oswego Health, the largest nonprofit healthcare system in Oswego County, recently was awarded $50,000 to support its $3.5 million comprehensive campaign, Caring for Our Community, Right at Home, The Campaign for Oswego Health.
“Fulton Savings Bank’s pledge to Oswego Health is part of our ongoing commitment to give back to our customers and friends in the communities we have served for 150 years,” said Michael J. Pollock, President & CEO.
The Campaign for Oswego Health is focused on a future with best-in-class care for Oswego County’s residents, and to date, community members, foundations, and corporations have contributed nearly $3 million towards the overall $3.5 million goal.
“We are fortunate to have longstanding businesses such as Fulton Savings Bank in our community,” stated Margaret Barclay, Executive Director of The Oswego Health Foundation. “Their support of The Campaign for Oswego Health will help us transform healthcare locally.”
For more information about The Campaign or Oswego Health, visit www.oswegohealth.org or contact The Oswego Health Foundation at foundation@oswegohealth.org or by calling 315-326-3473.
