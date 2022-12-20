Fulton Savings supports Rotary Food for Thought

FULTON - The Fulton Rotary Club partnered with the Fulton Savings Bank during November on its Food for Thought campaign. Fulton Savings Bank placed the Food for Thought boxes throughout its branches in Fulton, Phoenix, Central Square, Constantia, Brewerton and Baldwinsville. Customers and staff filled the boxes with approximately 375 food items and Rotary members distributed them to Catholic Charities, Mexico Food Pantry, Phoenix Food Pantry and Baldwinsville Community Food Pantry. Eastern Shore Associates in Fulton will collect food items for the Food for Though program through December. The Fulton Rotary club meets the first three Thursdays at the Tavern on the Lock. Guests are welcome.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.