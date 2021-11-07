Fulton Veterans Council hosts Veterans’ Day ceremony Nov. 11

FULTON – The Fulton Veterans Council will host a Veterans Day ceremony to celebrate and honor veterans at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Park, across from Fulton City Hall on South First Street.
Coffee and doughnuts will be served at City Hall beginning at 10 a.m. The council will host a complimentary luncheon at the Fulton VFW, 216 Cayuga St., immediately following the ceremony. The public is invited to participate in the events.
