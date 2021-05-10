CALCIUM — The sixth annual chicken barbecue fundraiser to benefit local K-9 units, held this past Saturday, raised $6,700.
According to a Facebook posting from one of the organizers, Joe Wargo of the Jefferson County Probation Department, this was one of the event’s best years.
The Calcium Fire Department hosted the event and cooked the chicken for the fundraiser. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office even stopped by with K-9 Winnie with Deputy Waite to show support.
“To all our volunteers and supporters — you are the reason our K-9s have safety gear and are able to have their needs met,” Mr. Wargo wrote in the post. “We love you all.”
Those who could not make the event but still wish to contribute to fundraising efforts can still buy T-shirts and hats at the General Store on Bradley Street in Watertown.
