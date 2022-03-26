POTSDAM — A soulful rendition of the Ukrainian national anthem kicked off Saturday’s fundraiser at Maxfields in support of Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion.
The emotional performance brought tears to the eyes of many in attendance.
Ola S. Aldous, who moved to the United States from Ukraine as a child and helped organize the event, played keyboard for the anthem alongside Robert Castro, who lent his operatic voice, and Maggie M. McKenna on the violin.
This was the first of many musical performances with nine bands donating their time to support the cause.
The event began at noon and was planned to last until 1:30 a.m. Even at noon, the place was packed with people.
The bar and restaurant at Maxfields, 7 Market St., was decorated with Ukrainian flags and blue and yellow balloons. Chicken Kyiv was served as a special.
“Money talks, you know?” Ms. Aldous said regarding the importance of the fundraiser. “Money provides the materials Ukrainians need such as Band-Aids, food, diapers and things like that, which is so necessary because so many people are still left there.”
She said her native city of Kharkiv has been “slammed” and “bombed.” Fortunately, she said her family recently escaped the country.
She said the event was a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian resistance.
“Believe you me,” Ms. Aldous said, “that they will not give in to the Russians, and they do not feel any warmth towards those occupiers, and they don’t want anything to do with the autocratic government that Russia is.”
Marina V. Smith, also from Ukraine, extended gratitude to the local Americans who showed up.
“Ukrainians are freedom-loving, they love their independence and that’s what they’re fighting for,” she said. “And Americans also inherently have that in their blood. As Ukrainians and Americans, we share that passion and love for freedom, and that support from another freedom-loving nation matters.”
At the door, a $10 donation was requested to go toward the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund established by Global Giving, which supports humanitarian assistance in Ukraine and the surrounding region where refugees have fled.
Raffles were held to raise additional money, and the proceeds of the chicken Kyiv special also went toward Ukrainian charity.
Those who couldn’t attend but would still like to donate can do so at wdt.me/UkraineFundraiser.
Allison Carney, owner of Brick & Mortar Music at 15 Market St., also helped organize the event.
“A lot of local people came out and donated their time and money,” Ms. Carney said. “I think it’s important for our community to come together and show support for these worldwide issues, and I know that we’re capable of showing our support however we can.”
